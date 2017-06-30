WILLIAMS v. STATE

Neal A. Dupree, Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Nicole M. NoA l, Assistant Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, and Marta Jaszczolt, Staff Attorney, Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Southern Region, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for Appellant Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; a Ronnie Keith Williams appeals an order of the circuit court denying his motion to vacate his conviction of first-degree murder and sentence of death filed pursuant to Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851. We have jurisdiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.