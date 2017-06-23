WI dad bikes 1400 miles to hear dead daughter's heartbeat on Father's Day
It was an unusual gift for Bill Conner on Father's Day-- a stranger gave him a stethoscope, and then the stranger opened his shirt and revealed a long scar. Conner put the stethoscope against the stranger's chest, and heard the sound of Abbey Conner's heart -- his daughter's heart, beating again, after her death-- keeping the stranger alive.
