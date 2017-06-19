Vending machines to give 100,000 free...

Vending machines to give 100,000 free books to Florida kids

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

Thanks to a new reading program, four vending machines will be installed Tuesday throughout Broward County to distribute 100,000 children's books. This year the program is adding bilingual Spanish and English books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min obama muslim 1,548,885
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr John-K 314,711
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Sat Into The Night 63,856
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sat zazz 98,420
Grant R White Jun 22 Just now 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC