US teacher tips off J'can drug dealers to get back at cheating husband
An American woman is to be sentenced today for informing a crew of seven Jamaican-born men, suspected to be drug-dealers, about an investigation being conducted by her former husband, who is a police detective, and his team. According to a report from the SunSentinel, the defense for Porsha Session, 31, said she acted naively to retaliate against her then-husband because he was cheating on her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,551,659
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,723
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|Thu
|just wondering
|28
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,429
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC