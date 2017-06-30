US teacher tips off J'can drug dealer...

US teacher tips off J'can drug dealers to get back at cheating husband

Yesterday Read more: Jamaica Observer

An American woman is to be sentenced today for informing a crew of seven Jamaican-born men, suspected to be drug-dealers, about an investigation being conducted by her former husband, who is a police detective, and his team. According to a report from the SunSentinel, the defense for Porsha Session, 31, said she acted naively to retaliate against her then-husband because he was cheating on her.

