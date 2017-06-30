This Is Where to Drink With Mermaids in Florida
Sharing its name with the legendary baseball slugger of yore, Fort Lauderdale's Yankee Clipper has seen a few things in its time. Built in 1956 as one of the few beachfront hotels in the city, it welcomed a luminous Marilyn Monroe, who enjoyed some R&R and the company of a Yankees' special instructor: the great Joe DiMaggio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RoxLo
|1,551,843
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 min
|tina anne
|63,864
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|40 min
|Choicerocks
|314,737
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|Thu
|just wondering
|28
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,429
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC