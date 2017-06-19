The Week Ahead: 6/25 - 7/1
From political protests to environmental summits, there's plenty happening in South Florida this week. Here's a preview of the week ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|42 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,548,884
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Sam
|314,710
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Into The Night
|63,856
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|zazz
|98,420
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC