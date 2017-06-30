The Latest: Lawyer says there may be video of Williams crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Latest on a lawsuit filed against tennis star Venus Williams for the death of a man in a car crash : The attorney representing the family of a Florida man who died after a car crash with tennis star Venus Williams says there might be video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|JCPete
|1,552,497
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|40 min
|JCPete
|63,887
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|zach
|314,757
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,430
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|Jun 29
|just wondering
|28
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC