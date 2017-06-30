The Latest: Lawyer says there may be ...

The Latest: Lawyer says there may be video of Williams crash

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Star Tribune

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Latest on a lawsuit filed against tennis star Venus Williams for the death of a man in a car crash : The attorney representing the family of a Florida man who died after a car crash with tennis star Venus Williams says there might be video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min JCPete 1,552,497
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 40 min JCPete 63,887
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr zach 314,757
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 4 hr zazz 98,430
Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13) Jun 29 just wondering 28
Grant R White Jun 22 Just now 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,114 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC