'The Bachelorette' recap: Fort Lauderdale attorney spells his way to the top

The reality competition returned Monday night, after being preempted for the NBA Finals last week, and featured some screen time for Kendall chiropractor Bryan Abasolo, Miami sales manager Will Gaskins and Fort Lauderdale attorney Josiah Daniel Graham. However, Miami model Brady Ervin didn't receive a rose from Rachel Lindsay during the rose ceremony, so he's gone from the show.

