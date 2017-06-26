Stiles planning downtown Fort Lauderd...

Stiles planning downtown Fort Lauderdale redevelopment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Broward College is improving its downtown Fort Lauderdale campus. Under an agreement a private developer will build an office building that includes shops and restaurants on the ground floor and an outdoor covered courtyard space for students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min flack 1,549,475
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 18 hr zazz 98,421
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 20 hr weaponX 314,719
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
Grant R White Jun 22 Just now 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC