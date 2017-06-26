Stiles planning downtown Fort Lauderdale redevelopment
Broward College is improving its downtown Fort Lauderdale campus. Under an agreement a private developer will build an office building that includes shops and restaurants on the ground floor and an outdoor covered courtyard space for students.
