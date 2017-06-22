State attorney investigating Fort Lau...

State attorney investigating Fort Lauderdale commissioner McKinzie in campaign case

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Accused of campaign misconduct, Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Robert McKinzie Jr. is under investigation by the Broward State Attorney's Office, the agency confirmed this week. McKinzie, 55, president of Harper and Son Construction, was accused last fall by the Broward inspector general's office of violating civil and criminal state election laws, as well as city election laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 17 min Aquarius-WY 1,548,147
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 5 hr zazz 98,419
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr NewsYTube 314,655
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,845
Grant R White Thu Just now 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC