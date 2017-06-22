State attorney investigating Fort Lauderdale commissioner McKinzie in campaign case
Accused of campaign misconduct, Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Robert McKinzie Jr. is under investigation by the Broward State Attorney's Office, the agency confirmed this week. McKinzie, 55, president of Harper and Son Construction, was accused last fall by the Broward inspector general's office of violating civil and criminal state election laws, as well as city election laws.
