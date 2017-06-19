Post your comment
There's more than a handful of things that Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Bangkok have in common. For one, both places are hot, humid and rainy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Nostrillis Waxman
|1,548,732
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Sam
|314,710
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Into The Night
|63,856
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|zazz
|98,420
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC