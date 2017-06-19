Plane makes emergency landing at Charleston International Airport
The flight was bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida from White Plains, New York, when a report of smoke in the cockpit came in, Charleston County Aviation Authority spokesperson Charlene Gunnels said. A passenger said everyone remained calm throughout the whole situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,548,318
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Choicerocks
|314,688
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|flamewarz
|63,846
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|zazz
|98,419
|Grant R White
|Thu
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC