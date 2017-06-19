Plane makes emergency landing at Char...

Plane makes emergency landing at Charleston International Airport

The flight was bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida from White Plains, New York, when a report of smoke in the cockpit came in, Charleston County Aviation Authority spokesperson Charlene Gunnels said. A passenger said everyone remained calm throughout the whole situation.

