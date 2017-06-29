Miami's Best July Fourth Restaurant C...

Miami's Best July Fourth Restaurant Celebrations

From lavish buffets to old-fashioned hot dog cookouts, here are the best places to feast with your family - and watch some fireworks! The Arketekt The Arketekt is offering $4 Trump Moscow Mules all day long on Independence Day. 1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Suite 107, Miami B Square Burgers, Booze & Chops B Square is hosting a lobster bake from July 1 - 4. For $29.95 you'll get a 1 1/4 pound lobster, clams, shrimp, potatoes, and corn on the cob.

