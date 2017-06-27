Man hit and killed by train in Florida

Man hit and killed by train in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Local news outlets report that according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue the person died Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a train south of Lake Worth. Tri-Rail said on Twitter that police activity delayed traffic on the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach commuter line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Bob53 1,549,986
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) 16 hr BECHT is a rodent 151
News Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08) 16 hr lavon affair 121
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 hr zazz 98,423
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,719
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Jun 24 Erika 91
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC