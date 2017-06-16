Last call for alcohol on South Beach | Editorial

In the aftermath of a Memorial Weekend shooting, Miami Beach officials want to make 2 a.m. the last call for alcohol on Ocean Drive, the city's iconic hot spot for people who love the night life. Never mind that the shooting happened at 10:35 p.m. Or the racial undertones in calling for a curfew after "Urban Beach Week" - an event that draws thousands of African-Americans to South Beach and has had some issues.

