Jet-chartering startup hit with feder...

Jet-chartering startup hit with federal class action lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

A federal class action lawsuit has been filed against Fort Lauderdale jet-chartering startup JetSmarter for alleged violations of overtime work compensation laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,547,881
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 63,844
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 hr let 314,653
Grant R White 23 hr Just now 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed King George 98,415
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at June 23 at 2:49AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC