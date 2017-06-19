Islands officials release details abo...

Islands officials release details about shooting of Smiths Station man

A Smiths Station man was robbed at gunpoint and shot Friday while vacationing with his family in the Turks and Caicos Islands. ABC News reported the incident which said Kevin Newman is in serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to which he was medically evacuated.

