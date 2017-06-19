Islands officials release details about shooting of Smiths Station man
A Smiths Station man was robbed at gunpoint and shot Friday while vacationing with his family in the Turks and Caicos Islands. ABC News reported the incident which said Kevin Newman is in serious condition at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to which he was medically evacuated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|No Surprize
|1,549,280
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,421
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|weaponX
|314,719
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC