Husband of HCHS graduate shot while v...

Husband of HCHS graduate shot while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands

15 hrs ago

The husband of a Heard High graduate, Kevin Newman, is facing a severe medical emergency after he was shot and robbed while on vacation with his family in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Kevin Newman's nephew, Michael McEachern, described the circumstances leading up to the shooting in an interview with WRBL-TV Columbus last night.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

