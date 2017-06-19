How It All Turned Out: A Kindergarten...

How It All Turned Out: A Kindergarten Story, 13 Years Later

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Today we're going to update a story we first brought you back in 2004. That September, NPR set out to document what may be the most important day in any young child's life - the first day of kindergarten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Cheech the Conser... 1,548,258
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr ThomasA 314,656
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr flamewarz 63,846
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 13 hr zazz 98,419
Grant R White Thu Just now 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,980,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC