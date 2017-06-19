Homeless sue city of Fort Lauderdale after a raida on downtown encampment
A bulldozer cleans up garbage at a homeless encampment in Stranahan Park in May. The homeless people who live in the park say some of their property was illegally seized. A bulldozer cleans up garbage at a homeless encampment in Stranahan Park in May. The homeless people who live in the park say some of their property was illegally seized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|old_moose
|1,547,752
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|58 min
|Into The Night
|63,842
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|let
|314,653
|Grant R White
|11 hr
|Just now
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|King George
|98,415
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC