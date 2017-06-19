Hollywood street signs named after Co...

Hollywood street signs named after Confederate generals

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A 64-year-old woman was dragged through the parking lot of a Broward County gas station on Friday, June, 2, 2017, after two men stole her purse and pinned her arm in their car door, according to Davie police. Unless more Cuban Americans register for the Gift of Life bone marrow registry, Manny Valdes may lose his battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Julia 1,548,586
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 min Electric Blues 314,697
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,855
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 5 hr zazz 98,420
Grant R White Thu Just now 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC