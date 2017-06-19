Gunshots into a party crowd wound 4 and leave a 21-year-old dead on the street
Somebody or a few somebodies shot into a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood block party during the first hours of Saturday. The shots killed 21-year-old Jarrod Belair and injured four others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,548,978
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|weaponX
|314,712
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|zazz
|98,420
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC