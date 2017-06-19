Gunshots into a party crowd wound 4 a...

Gunshots into a party crowd wound 4 and leave a 21-year-old dead on the street

Somebody or a few somebodies shot into a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood block party during the first hours of Saturday. The shots killed 21-year-old Jarrod Belair and injured four others.

