Group of Fort Lauderdale teens swipe Porsche, guns and $200,000 in island robbery
Six Fort Lauderdale teenagers were charged with stealing a Porsche, two handguns and more than $200,000 in cash from a home on an island north of Fort Pierce. In the early hours on April 27, the teenage boys robbed a home on the 200 block of Marina Drive on North Hutchinson Island in what police called an "affluent neighborhood."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,549,529
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|45 min
|zazz
|98,423
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|weaponX
|314,719
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC