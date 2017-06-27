Get it done
OUTGOING United States Ambassador to Jamaica Luis G Moreno says Jamaican political leaders must make a bipartisan effort to address corruption if they are to reduce crime. "I have to say the big problem [in fighting crime] is corruption," Moreno told the Jamaica Observer at his home in St Andrew yesterday as he made preparations for his departure this weekend.
