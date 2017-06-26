Fort Lauderdale teens accused of stea...

Fort Lauderdale teens accused of stealing Porsche, guns and $200,000...

Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Six teens from Fort Lauderdale, ages 14 to 16, stole a Porsche and a man's $200,000 life savings from a home in Fort Pierce, then claimed they blew the money on luxury cars, jewelry and gold teeth. The homeowner, Brett Browning, reported the burglary April 27 after coming home to find his garage door open and his 2014 Porsche Cayman, valued at $50,000 to $60,000, gone.

