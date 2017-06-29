Former Lauderdale employee jailed for dealing in stolen property
A former Fort Lauderdale public works supervisor accused of theft while using city charge cards was sentenced to six months in county jail. Two alleged co-conspirators, including a former utilities worker for the city of Coconut Creek, are also in jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
