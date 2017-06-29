Former after-care worker at Plantation Middle admits he tried to recruit students for sex
An after-care counselor who was fired from Plantation Middle School pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges he tried to lure three underage boys into sexual activity with him. Roosevelt Miller, 20, of Fort Lauderdale, came under scrutiny in March when a 13-year-old boy told school officials that Miller had sent him inappropriate sexual messages and texts on his cellphone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grandmaster Puppa...
|1,550,854
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|zazz
|98,429
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08)
|Tue
|lavon affair
|121
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 26
|weaponX
|314,715
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|Jun 24
|Erika
|91
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC