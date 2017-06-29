Former after-care worker at Plantatio...

Former after-care worker at Plantation Middle admits he tried to recruit students for sex

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

An after-care counselor who was fired from Plantation Middle School pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges he tried to lure three underage boys into sexual activity with him. Roosevelt Miller, 20, of Fort Lauderdale, came under scrutiny in March when a 13-year-old boy told school officials that Miller had sent him inappropriate sexual messages and texts on his cellphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grandmaster Puppa... 1,550,854
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 13 hr zazz 98,429
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Common Sense 63,861
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) Tue BECHT is a rodent 151
News Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08) Tue lavon affair 121
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jun 26 weaponX 314,715
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Jun 24 Erika 91
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,364 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC