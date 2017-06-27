Five in custody after migrants come ashore near Fort Lauderdale hotel
Five men of various nationalities landed near an iconic Fort Lauderdale hotel Tuesday in what federal authorities are calling "a possible maritime smuggling event." The scene was began unfolding about 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Pier Sixty-Six hotel and marina, 2301 SE 17th St. The five men were arrested by an agent from the Dania Beach Border Patrol Station, according to Miami Sector Division Chief Todd Bryant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,549,631
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,423
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|314,719
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC