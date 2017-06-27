Five in custody after migrants come a...

Five in custody after migrants come ashore near Fort Lauderdale hotel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Five men of various nationalities landed near an iconic Fort Lauderdale hotel Tuesday in what federal authorities are calling "a possible maritime smuggling event." The scene was began unfolding about 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Pier Sixty-Six hotel and marina, 2301 SE 17th St. The five men were arrested by an agent from the Dania Beach Border Patrol Station, according to Miami Sector Division Chief Todd Bryant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Incognito4Ever 1,549,631
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 3 hr zazz 98,423
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,719
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
Grant R White Jun 22 Just now 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,139 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC