Five in custody after migrants come ashore near Fort Lauderdale hotel

Five men of various nationalities landed near an iconic Fort Lauderdale hotel Tuesday in what federal authorities are calling "a possible maritime smuggling event." The scene was began unfolding about 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Pier Sixty-Six hotel and marina, 2301 SE 17th St. The five men were arrested by an agent from the Dania Beach Border Patrol Station, according to Miami Sector Division Chief Todd Bryant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.