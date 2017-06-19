Fire rescue crews searching for missing diver near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
A diver goes overboard with a flashlight and tow rope as Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue workers conduct a search in 1997. Crews are searching for a 50-year-old male diver who went missing at Copenhagen Reef Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Earl
|1,548,985
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|24 min
|Truth is might
|314,706
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|63,856
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|zazz
|98,420
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Jun 13
|OldCapt
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC