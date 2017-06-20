DTRT Insurance Group Acquires Insurance Authority of Florida
DTRT Insurance Group, Inc. has acquired Insurance Authority, Inc., a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage firm based in Sunrise, Fla. Insurance Authority has been serving the residents of Sunrise & Greater Fort Lauderdale communities since 1989 with insurance and risk management services for individuals and businesses alike.
