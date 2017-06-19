Dad bikes 1,400 miles to hear daughter's heartbeat on Father's Day
It had been five months since Bill Conner suddenly lost his 20-year-old daughter, Abbey, and he felt like he had to do something to honor her short life. So, on May 22, a day after his son, Austin, graduated from college, Conner hopped on a bike and began riding across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
