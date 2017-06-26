Conservative blogger Javier Manjarres considers challenging Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch
Fort Lauderdale-based conservative blogger Javier Manjarres says he's exploring a run for the Democrat-leaning seat of U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch , D-Boca Raton. U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton, speaking to Florida delegates at the 2016 Democratic Naitonal Convention.
