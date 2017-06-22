Census: Latino Growth Fastest in Exurbs of Orlando, Tampa
Florida's Latino population grew fastest last year in counties in the exurbs of Orlando and Tampa, according to U.S. Census figures released Thursday. The new figures also showed strong Latino growth rates in counties outside Jacksonville, but those areas had comparatively small Hispanic populations to start with.
