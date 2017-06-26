Celebrity chef injured in gas explosi...

Celebrity chef injured in gas explosion at new Bahamas restaurant

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A South Florida chef who starred in a cable TV reality cooking show suffered third-degree burns Thursday after a gas explosion at his new restaurant in the Bahamas, Local 10 News in Miami reports. Ralph Pagano was airlifted to a Miami hospital after the blast at Resorts World Bimini.

