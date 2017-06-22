Broward's homeless population jumps 6...

Broward's homeless population jumps 6 percent over previous year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The number of homeless people living in shelters and on the streets of Broward County has grown by 6 percent over the past year, and more than half of the 2,450 individuals counted said they had spent the previous night in the city of Fort Lauderdale. The Point-in-Time count, conducted each January by the county's Homeless Initiative Partnership, also found that 42 percent of the men and women interviewed reported they have suffered head trauma, and 33 percent said they had been beaten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,547,881
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 63,844
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 hr let 314,653
Grant R White 23 hr Just now 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed King George 98,415
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Jun 13 OldCapt 14
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at June 23 at 2:49AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC