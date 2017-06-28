Boys chose house at random in heist of Porsche, cash and guns, cops say
Drug abuse, mental illness and a history of failure at school plagued some of the six Fort Lauderdale teens - ages 14 to 16 - who are charged in the burglary that netted a trove of riches. One of the six, 14-year-old Joshua Sargeant, had been hospitalized under the Baker Act for trying to harm himself, records indicate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|TrumpsBuffoons
|1,550,338
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,425
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08)
|Tue
|lavon affair
|121
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|314,719
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|Jun 24
|Erika
|91
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC