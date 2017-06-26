'Bachelorette' recap: Miami's Bryan A...

'Bachelorette' recap: Miami's Bryan Abasolo is winning Rachel Lindsay's heart

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

As ABC 's "The Bachelorette" continues in its fifth week, Miami's Bryan Abasolo remains a frontrunner in capturing Rachel Lindsay's heart. She's clearly enjoying his courtship, even from 187 feet high .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr VetnorsGate 1,549,961
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) 13 hr BECHT is a rodent 151
News Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08) 13 hr lavon affair 121
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 17 hr zazz 98,423
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,719
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Jun 24 Erika 91
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC