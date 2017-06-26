'Bachelorette' recap: Miami's Bryan Abasolo is winning Rachel Lindsay's heart
As ABC 's "The Bachelorette" continues in its fifth week, Miami's Bryan Abasolo remains a frontrunner in capturing Rachel Lindsay's heart. She's clearly enjoying his courtship, even from 187 feet high .
