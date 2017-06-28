'Bachelor' auditions coming to Fort Lauderdale
The auditions are set for 1 to 5 p.m. July 16 at the Riverside Hotel, 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. South Florida has become a regular recruiting ground for the show.
