Atwater's new role: Make FAU a major ...

Atwater's new role: Make FAU a major economic player

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Jeff Atwater plans to use his experience in politics and finance to help Florida Atlantic University become a major player in higher education. Atwater , a former banking executive and lawmaker, has stepped down as Florida's chief financial officer to become FAU's vice president for strategic initiatives and chief financial officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 39 min Reality Check 1,551,810
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 hr cpeter1313 314,723
Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13) Thu just wondering 28
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,429
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Jun 28 Common Sense 63,861
Grant R White Jun 22 Just now 1
Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16) Jun 13 sane here 5
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,095 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC