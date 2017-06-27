Alabama man shot in Turks and Caicos,...

Alabama man shot in Turks and Caicos, recovering in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

A tourist from Alabama is recovering in a Florida hospital after authorities say he was robbed and shot while vacationing with his family in Turks and Caicos. News outlets report Newman underwent surgery at a hospital in Turks and Caicos and was in a medically induced coma when he was flown to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale for further treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min mdbuilder 1,549,889
News Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08) 8 hr BECHT is a rodent 151
News Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08) 8 hr lavon affair 121
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 12 hr zazz 98,423
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,719
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) Jun 24 Erika 91
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,505 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC