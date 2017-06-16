A Father Biked Across The Country To Meet The Man With His Late Daughter's Heart
Around six months ago, Bill Conner lost his 20-year-old daughter after an accident during her winter break , CBS News reports. Abbey and her brother were both found unconscious in a resort pool in Cancun.
