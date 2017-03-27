Worker falls at South Florida constru...

Worker falls at South Florida construction site

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Officials say a construction worker was hospitalized after falling three stories at the site of a future Fort Lauderdale condominium building. The Sun-Sentinel reports that the 30-foot fall occurred Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Reality Check 1,511,533
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 59 min zazz 98,373
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sat John-K 313,714
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat global warming by... 8,123
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Sat Patriot AKA Bozo 63,603
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Fri 2013 july 305
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,004,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC