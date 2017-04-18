Woman accused of sending death threats to Sandy Hook dad due in court Wednesday
The woman accused of sending death threats to a Palm Beach County man whose 6-year-old son died in the Sandy Hook school mass shooting is due back in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, court records show. Lucy Richards, 57, has been jailed on the west coast of Florida since April 1, shortly after she was a no-show for a scheduled change-of-plea and sentencing hearing in Fort Lauderdale.
