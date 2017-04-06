Why the hell is Fort Lauderdale's mayor hosting an anti-LGBTQ prayer breakfast?
Jack Seiler, mayor of Fort Lauderdale, one of the most highly LGBTQ-populated cities in the world, is hosting a prayer breakfast led by one of the nation's leading anti-gay activists. Jim Daly , president of Focus On The Family, will lead the 55th Annual Fort Lauderdale Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, on April 28, 2017.
