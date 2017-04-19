Who's Egging LGBT People in Florida?B...

Who's Egging LGBT People in Florida?By Samantha Allen

Mystery surrounds several egging incidents in Wilton Manors, the 'second gayest city in America.' The police fear LGBT locals are being singled out.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

