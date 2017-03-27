Wasserman Schultz may propose bill ab...

Wasserman Schultz may propose bill about transporting guns on airplanes

Read more: The Miami Herald

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz held a meeting with law enforcement and government officials to get an update about airport security nearly three months after the mass fatal shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Officials from Broward, the airport and the FBI attended the meeting on Friday, March 31, 2017.

