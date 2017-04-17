Use Your Tax Return to Cut Next Year's Tax Payment
Once a tax return is filed, most taxpayers want nothing more than to get their refund, stuff the paperwork into a file cabinet and forget the whole ordeal until next time. But that can be a mistake, as the fresh return may tell you how to cut your bill next year.
