The Burlesque Mermaids of Fort Lauderdale's Wreck Bar Shake Their Fins
Ariel, the Little Mermaid, is all grown up, and she's shaking her fins for you every Friday and Saturday night at the B Ocean Resort's Wreck Bar on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Pagano realized that the iconic mermaid show needed a bit of a revamp to attract a younger, hipper audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,514,254
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|313,793
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|zazz
|98,375
|Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|lucifuge1973
|4
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,122
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami
|Apr 5
|Joeblowsnow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC