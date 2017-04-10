The Burlesque Mermaids of Fort Lauder...

The Burlesque Mermaids of Fort Lauderdale's Wreck Bar Shake Their Fins

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Broward-Palm Beach

Ariel, the Little Mermaid, is all grown up, and she's shaking her fins for you every Friday and Saturday night at the B Ocean Resort's Wreck Bar on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broward-Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min My New Alias RULES 1,515,096
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 46 min blue_skies 313,809
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 8 hr lisa 98,376
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) 21 hr steve hamilton 262
Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14) Apr 8 lucifuge1973 4
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 don t drink the k... 63,613
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC