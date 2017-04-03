Tampa has ninth-highest number of cre...

Tampa has ninth-highest number of credit card complaints per capita

Friday Apr 7 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Another woeful statistic signifying tough times for many in Tampa: the city has the ninth-highest number of credit card complaints per person in the country. It joined three other cities from the Sunshine State in the top 10 slots of a new study by ValuePenguin.

Comments made yesterday: 19,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,186,461

